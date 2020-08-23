Thanks to DC's mega-event DC FanDome, we're getting nuggets of awesomeness to distract us from this shitty year 2020.

Like the first look of Suicide Squad 2, which has already made up for the disastrous first film Suicide Squad.

Packed with comic-book intros to the main cast - old and new, the 'Roll Call' video is a colourful acid trip into the rebooted universe of the Suicide Squad.

Straight out of the pages of a DC comic, this teaser is as close to the source material as it gets. 

This version of The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn. 

And it's already getting us super stoked after the awesomeness he pulled of with the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.

In a series of tweets, James Gunn had also revealed the entire cast. 

And you can geek out now cause nerd favourites Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion will be part of the cast. Also, surprise surprise, Gunn's penchant for casting wrestlers continues with the presence of John Cena.

Here's the full character list shared by James Gunn on twitter:

Idris Elba - Bloodsport 
Margot Robbie - Harley Quinn 
Viola Davis - Amanda Waller 
Sean Gunn - Weasel 
Pete Davidson - Blackguard Daniela 
Melchior - Ratcatcher 2 
Joel Kinnaman - Colonel Rick Flag 
Nathan Fillion - TDK 
Jai Courtney - Captain Boomerang 
Mayling Ng - Mongal 
David Dastmalchian - Polka-Dot Man 
Alice Braga - Sol Soria 
John Cena - Peacemaker 
Juan Diego Botto - Presidente General Silvio Luna 
Peter Capaldi - The Thinker 
Michael Rooker - Savant 
Flula Borg - Javelin 
Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt 
Storm Reid - Tyla 
Steve Agee - King Shark and John Economos

This teaser has already redeemed the franchise for us. Can't wait for the film to drop.