Thanks to DC's mega-event DC FanDome, we're getting nuggets of awesomeness to distract us from this shitty year 2020.

Like the first look of Suicide Squad 2, which has already made up for the disastrous first film Suicide Squad.

Packed with comic-book intros to the main cast - old and new, the 'Roll Call' video is a colourful acid trip into the rebooted universe of the Suicide Squad.

Straight out of the pages of a DC comic, this teaser is as close to the source material as it gets.

This version of The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn.

And it's already getting us super stoked after the awesomeness he pulled of with the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.

In a series of tweets, James Gunn had also revealed the entire cast.

And you can geek out now cause nerd favourites Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion will be part of the cast. Also, surprise surprise, Gunn's penchant for casting wrestlers continues with the presence of John Cena.

Here's the full character list shared by James Gunn on twitter:

Idris Elba - Bloodsport Margot Robbie - Harley Quinn Viola Davis - Amanda Waller Sean Gunn - Weasel Pete Davidson - Blackguard Daniela Melchior - Ratcatcher 2 Joel Kinnaman - Colonel Rick Flag Nathan Fillion - TDK Jai Courtney - Captain Boomerang Mayling Ng - Mongal David Dastmalchian - Polka-Dot Man Alice Braga - Sol Soria John Cena - Peacemaker Juan Diego Botto - Presidente General Silvio Luna Peter Capaldi - The Thinker Michael Rooker - Savant Flula Borg - Javelin Jennifer Holland - Emilia Harcourt Storm Reid - Tyla Steve Agee - King Shark and John Economos

This teaser has already redeemed the franchise for us. Can't wait for the film to drop.