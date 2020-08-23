Thanks to DC's mega-event DC FanDome, we're getting nuggets of awesomeness to distract us from this shitty year 2020.
Like the first look of Suicide Squad 2, which has already made up for the disastrous first film Suicide Squad.
Packed with comic-book intros to the main cast - old and new, the 'Roll Call' video is a colourful acid trip into the rebooted universe of the Suicide Squad.
Straight out of the pages of a DC comic, this teaser is as close to the source material as it gets.
This version of The Suicide Squad is directed by James Gunn.
And it's already getting us super stoked after the awesomeness he pulled of with the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.
In a series of tweets, James Gunn had also revealed the entire cast.
#TheSuicideSquad Who's Who, Pt 1:@idriselba is #Bloodsport#MargotRobbie is #HarleyQuinn@seangunn is #Weasel#PeteDavidson is #Blackguard pic.twitter.com/Pea9PYoxql— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020
And you can geek out now cause nerd favourites Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Nathan Fillion will be part of the cast. Also, surprise surprise, Gunn's penchant for casting wrestlers continues with the presence of John Cena.
#TheSuicideSquad Who's Who, Pt 4:@JohnCena is #Peacemaker @JuanDiegoBotto is #PresidenteGeneralSilvioLuna #PeterCapaldi is #TheThinker pic.twitter.com/ZCvziNdbZi— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020
Here's the full character list shared by James Gunn on twitter:
Idris Elba - BloodsportMargot Robbie - Harley QuinnViola Davis - Amanda WallerSean Gunn - WeaselPete Davidson - Blackguard DanielaMelchior - Ratcatcher 2Joel Kinnaman - Colonel Rick FlagNathan Fillion - TDKJai Courtney - Captain BoomerangMayling Ng - MongalDavid Dastmalchian - Polka-Dot ManAlice Braga - Sol SoriaJohn Cena - PeacemakerJuan Diego Botto - Presidente General Silvio LunaPeter Capaldi - The ThinkerMichael Rooker - SavantFlula Borg - JavelinJennifer Holland - Emilia HarcourtStorm Reid - TylaSteve Agee - King Shark and John Economos
This teaser has already redeemed the franchise for us. Can't wait for the film to drop.