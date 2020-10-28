An adaptation of the 2008 Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, the teaser of White Tiger is finally here. Based on the Aravind Adiga novel which tackles religion, caste, loyalty, corruption and the poverty that plagues India, the teaser gives us a glimpse of all that and more.

The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles.

Capturing one man's journey from poverty to the dark underbellies of corruption, this dark comedy looks promising.

Watch the teaser here:

White Tiger - tale of freedom, no matter what the cost, will release in selected theatres in December and release on Netflix in January.