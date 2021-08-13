Siddharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah, the biopic based on the life of PVC Capt. Vikram Batra, recently released on Amazon Prime Video.

An engaging war drama, the film takes us through Vikram Batra's commendable conduct during the Kargil War, in which his strength, sharp wit, and determination were crucial in winning back Point 5140 and Point 4875.

The film recreates a TedX talk by Vishal Batra, Vikram Batra's twin, to serve as a narration point. The original TedX talk, titled, My Brother, My Pride, was delivered by Vishal Batra in 2017.

Vishal Batra, a Retail Banking and Financial Services professional working with ICICI, talked about how his brother was a leader in the truest sense of the word, inspiring generations after him.

He also talked about Vikram's decision to serve the Indian Army, the arduous training he underwent at the IMA, his first posting in J&K, his never-ending desire to improve himself, and his ability to lead from the front. And of course, his trademark wit.

In the middle of the attack (at point 5140), Vikram got into hand-to-hand combat and killed 5 Pakistani soldiers... Life was mocking at them but Vikram was a leader, who could still find humor.... Leaders are the people who set the tone. Leaders know they have people on right and left but, in case the situation warrants, they will sacrifice themselves, rather than sacrifice the lives of their people. That's what leaders are made of.

Inspiring and insightful in equal measures, this TedX talk is a must-watch:

