Pakistani dramas, with their melodious background score and intriguing plotlines, have made room on our desi television screens. I mean, my mum has been obsessed with these dramas and watches them for a major chunk of time.

While there are a bunch of phenomenal actors, who keep their audience glued to their television screens, some of these characters are, at times, quite toxic. And, these toxic characters are somehow considered to be 'dreamy' for some reason.

However, a woman called out a thread that hailed these walking red flags.

Maham, a social media user with the username @alag_asmaaan, took to her account and shared her love for the four male characters from different shows who had arranged marriages.

The characters in her post were: Zindagi Gulzar Hai’s Zaroon (Fawad Khan), Mere Humsafar’s Hamza (Farhan Saeed), Tere Bin’s Murtasim (Wahaj Ali) and Humsafar’s Ashar (Fawad Khan).

Arrange marriages are scary but what if you get a guy like them pic.twitter.com/3EPnyLjBhJ — Maham (@alag_asmaaan) April 1, 2023

However, her post didn’t sit right with Aimun, who goes with the username @bluemagicboxes. She listed the toxic traits of each of the four characters, in response.

1. Got mad that a friend of his proposed to his wife before he had even considered marrying her all the while still speaking to his ex.



2. Believed his pregnant wife was cheating on him.



3. Her entire life before marrying him has been made meaningless.



4. See 2. https://t.co/hjfH3TQKwM — Aimun (@bluemagicboxes) April 4, 2023

While a bunch of drama fans were in denial, several others hailed her for speaking against these “dreamy” characters.

also, zarun constantly projects his misogyny on kashaf, his sister and mom. he treated asmara horribly also — sarah (@srahzz) April 4, 2023

Yes! I wholeheartedly agree. It was a great drama but these points you listed are so overlooked by almost everyone and it always bothered me. — hafsa | حفصہ (@hastyruins) April 4, 2023

No matter how much i love ZGH, these are hard core facts! — Eyesham (@consandcons) April 4, 2023

Not to forget Zaroon wanted to go through her phone 💀 — AB (@GimmeRasMalai) April 4, 2023

Finally someone said it!!! — yumna🌻 (@mujjycryarahahy) April 4, 2023

So true. Specially specially Zaroon Junaid was so toxic man. He was the biggest hypocrite character I've ever seen in my whole life. — eccedentesiast (@sanaaaa_nee) April 4, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Absolutely right!!

Let's hope this won't trigger the fanatics out there . — Alish. (@cynicalAlish) April 5, 2023

Aimun, you've just accurately described the whole Pakistani industry, and I love u for this 💖 — Hairy Poppins (@AyeshaNoTF) April 4, 2023

Oh well, I love Pakistani dramas but these characters are surely super toxic.