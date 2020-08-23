Good morning DC fans, we're just here to tell you that a new trailer of the Gal Gadot starrer, Wonder Woman 1984 just dropped and we cannot keep calm.

Set in the '80s, the action-packed trailer gives us a glimpse of Maxwell Lord’s evil plan.

That's not it, the trailer also gives us a sneak peek of Wonder Woman gloriously fighting Kristen Wiig as Cheetah!

After pushing the release various times due to the pandemic, Warner Bros is all set to release the movie on October 2, this year.

The new trailer has 'lasso-ed' the excitement out of Netizens, as nobody can keep calm:

