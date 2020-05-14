Netflix is all set to put out some new dystopian content with an adaptation of Bong Joon-Ho's film of the same name, Snowpiercer. The original post-apocalyptic film was directed by the Oscar winning director behind Parasite. It also marks his debut into the Television industry.

The trailer of this show, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, already has us excited for what's in store.

The show is set in a train where the only living survivors on Earth exist. The train is divided on the basis of class, the rich in the front and the poor taking the 'tail'. And though Bong Joon-Ho didn't choose to direct this show, he does serve as an executive producer to this storyline adapted from the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige.

Watch the trailer here:

The show will begin streaming on Netflix from May 25th onwards, when the first two episodes will be made available, with a new episode releasing weekly after that.