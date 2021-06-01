After a long wait, the Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George starrer, Jagame Thandhiram is ready to release on Netflix.

The Tamil gangster film follows the journey of a thug taking the streets of London.

It also stars James Cosmo, most recently seen playing the role of Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in Game of Thrones.

The trailer gave us a glimpse of Dhanush's gangster avatar, an on-screen role we know for a fact he is great at portraying.

Watch the trailer here:

Twitter is already buzzing:

What would have been a great theatrical experience coming to Netflix. Nevertheless hope you all enjoy jagame thandhiram and suruli @karthiksubbaraj @Music_Santhosh https://t.co/gCeOdtkcD3 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 1, 2021

#JagameThandhiram What if 'Pettai Velan' - Lite goes to UK 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/WCIAeZ9G5J — Arun Ashok (@arunashokhere) June 1, 2021

I love OTT so much! But tbh, #JagameThandhiram is one hell theatre material!



That’s the tweet, with pain. pic.twitter.com/UVdzjqG6qG — unknown/teamRCB (@nive_praveen) June 1, 2021

The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 18.

All images are screenshots from the trailer.