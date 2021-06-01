After a long wait, the Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Joju George starrer, Jagame Thandhiram is ready to release on Netflix. 

The Tamil gangster film follows the journey of a thug taking the streets of London. 

It also stars James Cosmo, most recently seen playing the role of Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch in Game of Thrones

The trailer gave us a glimpse of Dhanush's gangster avatar, an on-screen role we know for a fact he is great at portraying. 

Watch the trailer here:

Twitter is already buzzing:

The film is all set to release on Netflix on June 18. 

All images are screenshots from the trailer. 