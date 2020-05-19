The trailer of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu is here and though the movie couldn't see a theatrical release due to the lockdown, it's ready for a digital release on Zee5.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun and Raghuvir Yadav in the lead roles. The star cast definitely adds appeal to this film that follows the struggle of an aspiring writer who runs away from his small town to Mumbai.

To help achieve the true Bollywood experience, the film has cameo appearances from actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Huma Qureshi, Chitrangada Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

Watch the trailer here:

The film is all set to release on Zee5 on 22 May, 2020.