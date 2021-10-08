If show business intrigues you then Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood might just be your cup of tea. And its trailer is out for you to take a look at.

The show is an Indian adaptation of the French series Dix Pour Cent. It's been produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. And, the star cast consists of actors such as Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Dia Mirza, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

The storyline follows four talent agents who manage multiple Bollywood actors and it shows the struggles they face while trying to stop their agency from forclosure. The series is a dramedy, and so it has moments of humour and bursts of spontaneity. You can catch the trailer here.

The show will be releasing on the 29th of October.