Social Distancing has been the catchphrase throughout this pandemic. With most of us relying on technology to work and keep in touch with our family and friends. Picking up on this theme of chaos, Netflix has just dropped the trailer for its latest anthology series, Social Distance.

Shot completely in quarantine, by the creator of Orange Is the New Black and Weeds, Jenji Kohan, the trailer resonates with everyone's journey in the pandemic.

The series seems to be set in the early months of the pandemic and features stories of people from different walks of life. From a couple living together and trying to figure out their relationship to a mother who works in healthcare and is away from her child.

The trailer also gave us a glimpse of awkward Zoom calls, trying to make everyone in your family understand technology and the heavy weight of adjusting to the 'new normal'.

Watch the trailer here:

This eight-episode series, Social Distance will premier on Netflix on 15th October.