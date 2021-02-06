The trailer for Irrfan Khan's 2017 film, Doob: No Bed of Roses, just released and it's reminding us, yet again, of his inimitable, magnetic screen presence.

Directed by Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Doob stars Khan as a filmmaker whose one decision brings both, chaos and love, in his life and his family's life.

A Bangladesh-India co-production drama, the film also stars Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Parno Mitra, and was originally released in 2017. It was Bangladesh's official entry for the Oscars.

The film, which has already done the rounds of several film festivals, is not just a treat for cinephiles, but also an emotional reminder of Irrfan's brilliance.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.