Zee5 is out with another web series starring Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh in lead roles. The show called Never Kiss Your Best Friend is based on a book of the same name by Sumrit Shahi. It explores the ups and downs of friendship, love and separation. It does have an Ae Dil Hai Mushil vibe to it and let's hope that in this one, the two BFFs actually end up together.

The trailer has us hooked with the great on-screen chemistry between the two leads. The show's screenplay has been written by the original author, Sumrit Shahi along with Durjoy Dutta.

Watch the full trailer here:

The show will premier on the Zee5 app on January 20.