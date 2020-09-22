Indian horror film fans are in for a treat as the trailer of Evil Eye looks promising as ever. Starring Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati and Bernard White in lead roles, this Amazon Prime Video original is produced by Priyanka Chopra and Jason Blum.

The thriller-horror film tells the story of a young woman who falls for a picture-perfect rich, handsome man - Sandeep. But her mother believes that Sandeep might be a reincarnation of her own dangerous lover.

Of course, the trailer hints at a bunch of desi twists with an overbearing mother, a far too practical for his own good father, and a love-struck daughter who has no idea what she has gotten herself involved in.

The movie is a part of the Welcome To The Blumhouse series and is one of the four horror movies slated to release on the platform. Evil Eye, is set in an Indian American household and is based on an Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar.

Watch the full trailer here:

The movie is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 13.