If we asked you, what's the one upsetting thing that keeps popping up on the news, what would your answer be?
We can wave as many flags as we want and open up as many debates but what goes on in a victim's life after any incident is something most fail to thoughtfully process. Especially if it is a woman that has faced abuse of any sort.
1. The visuals are well thought-out.
The first thing that one notices in a trailer is the look of the film. The visuals in this newly launched trailer are strong and bold through a beautiful blend of light, haze, and shadows. They go hand in hand with the theme and narrative. The perfectly planned frames and visual imagery such as filming the protagonist through spokes of a bicycle or next to shackles reflect her mental dilemma and will definitely grab a tight hold of all your attention from the very beginning of the trailer.
2. The use of local music for narrative flow.
Music plays a major part in any kind of content. The makers of 'Siya' tie the theme down in harmony with the use of revamped folk music that not only touches your heart with its originality and sweetness but also adds to the overall message and tonality of the film.
3. The trailer showcases honest and natural portrayals.
We know, it comes down to the execution and portrayals. Here, we are glad to say that all the elements in the trailer look well carried out and strongly expressed. The setting looks raw and unpolished complimenting the characters' state of minds. The natural approach towards every element looks fresh and promising to say the least.
4. It uses deep symbolism through dialogues.
Last but not the least, the film seems to use deep symbolism as a major instrument for storytelling. In our opinion, this is one subtle yet strong element that the trailer sports. For example: the trailer sports the story of a tiger falling prey to his own internal power struggle and jumping to death, which gives a quick glimpse into the plot and paints a larger picture of how vanity does not stand a chance against truth and justice.
Really, it's high time we look beyond debates and protests and focus on making a victim's life easier by just being supportive and compassionate in their venture for justice and a normal life.