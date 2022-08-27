Sangam was one of the classics that The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema, Mr. Raj Kapoor entertained us with in the 60s. Starring Kapoor, Vyjayanthimala, and Rajendra Kumar, the plot of the 1964 film was penned against the backdrop of a love triangle between Sundar, Radha, and Gopal and how their story unfolds. And its evergreen soundtrack was a cherry on the cake.
Now if you remember, Sangam featured a track which goes like, Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padhkar. Yeah the love letter song picturised on Rajendra Kumar and Vyjayanthimala. Do you know how it was discovered by the makers? This Twitter thread will tell you a fascinating story behind its birth.
The thread posted by @Paperclip_In, which begins discussing about the 1964 film, also talks about how lyricist Hasrat Jaipuri met Raj Kapoor and also collaborated for the hit number.
'Music of Sangam was a major success'
Born as Iqbal Hussain, Jaipuri had 'poetry' in his 'genes'
Prithviraj Kapoor 'spotted' him at a mushaira event in Bombay
Prithviraj 'recommended' Jaipuri to his eldest son, Raj Kapoor
Jaipuri became an 'integral' part of Raj Kapoor's musical team
Now comes the story of Yeh Mera Prem Patra Padhkar:
Raj Kapoor gave 'song-writing duties' of Sangam to Jaipuri and Shailendra Singh
And here, the reel and real love letter's situation 'merged' together
Jaipuri had composed the song as a poem for his teenage love, Radha
Jaipuri narrated the main lines to Raj Kapoor and of course, he loved it
And the iconic Rafi musical, a 'fine example of shy expression of love' was born
Coincidentally, Vyjayanthimala's character in Sangam was also named Radha
It's still unknown if real Radha ever received Jaipuri's poem
Recalling his affair years later, here's what the lyricist said in an interview:
He added that Radha taught him the real meaning of love
'His eternal yet incomplete love story lives on in his innumerable love songs'
In loving memory of Hasrat Jaipuri, enjoy the song in discussion here. The depiction of how a shy young man pours his heart out in a love letter he has dared to write for his beloved. And then expresses his feelings through a song.
Btw, did you know about the aforementioned trivia behind the song?