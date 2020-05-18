Goofy was one of our favourite cartoon characters growing up. He was fun loving, a great dad and the best friend anyone could have asked for. However, there has always been some speculation about if Goofy was a dog or as some sacrilegious people liked to believe, a cow.

But the voice of Goofy, Bill Farmer has finally put our troubles to ease. The man who voiced both Goofy and Pluto for over 30 years confirmed that Goofy is neither!

He is not a dog. Pluto is a dog, but Goofy seems to be in the canine family in the same way that a wolf is not a dog, but they also are in the canine family. I think Canis Goofus is the technical Latin term for what Goofy is. He’s just Goofy.

- Billy Farmer to Yahoo.com

So even though Disney officially labels Goofy as a dog, Bill believes that the truth behind Goofy is murkier. He is a part of the canine family, just as a wolf, a dog or a fox. He's unique and probably a different species himself.