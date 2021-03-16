The Oscar nominations came out last night, and Priyanka Chopra produced and starrer The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.
The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name and directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Gourav has already been nominated for a BAFTA and an AACTA for his performance in the film.
Priyanka Chopra, who announced the nominations along with her husband Nick Jonas, took to Twitter to share her excitement about getting nominated, along with co-stars Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.
We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021
Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ❤️@_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/btgCgOJ67h
Many people congratulated the team on social media:
GREAT! “The White Tiger” has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category!— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) March 15, 2021
Our own @priyankachopra, and husband @nickjonas, announced the Nominations in ALL Categories. Way to go, girl!
CONGRATS TO ALL! @TheAcademy #TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/DzcuH8Z3WX
The Oscars scripted history this year with Riz Ahmed being the first Muslim to be nominated for Lead Actor. The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25th.
Congratulations to our @ARRAYNow filmmakers on their Academy Award nominations! Magnificent work by Ramin Bahrani, Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Please enjoy these gems if you haven’t already. A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION and THE WHITE TIGER. Two films made with love. pic.twitter.com/UabmM33kFB— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 15, 2021
White tiger got nomination for Oscar— Samruddhi (@Sincerelysammu) March 15, 2021
Happpy for @priyankachopra 😍😍😍✨
She always do something Amazing ❤️ Kudos to the Team— ROOPALI (@Roopali_Shukla) March 15, 2021
Have you watched? White Tiger?
Me? Yeahhh, first day itself 😁#PriyankaChopra https://t.co/UwcLGlVChh
The Oscars scripted history this year with Riz Ahmed being the first Muslim to be nominated for Lead Actor. The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25th.