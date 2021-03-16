The Oscar nominations came out last night, and Priyanka Chopra produced and starrer The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

White Tiger
Source: THR

The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name and directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Gourav has already been nominated for a BAFTA and an AACTA for his performance in the film. 

Adarsh Gourav
Source: Indie Wire

Priyanka Chopra, who announced the nominations along with her husband Nick Jonas, took to Twitter to share her excitement about getting nominated, along with co-stars Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

Many people congratulated the team on social media: 

The Oscars scripted history this year with Riz Ahmed being the first Muslim to be nominated for Lead Actor. The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25th. 

