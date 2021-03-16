The Oscar nominations came out last night, and Priyanka Chopra produced and starrer The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

The White Tiger, adapted from Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name and directed by Ramin Bahrani, stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Gourav has already been nominated for a BAFTA and an AACTA for his performance in the film.

Priyanka Chopra, who announced the nominations along with her husband Nick Jonas, took to Twitter to share her excitement about getting nominated, along with co-stars Gourav and Rajkummar Rao.

We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger.

Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud ❤️@_GouravAdarsh @RajkummarRao #RaminBahrani



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/btgCgOJ67h — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021

Many people congratulated the team on social media:

Big congratulations 💜🙌 — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) March 15, 2021

GREAT! “The White Tiger” has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category!



Our own @priyankachopra, and husband @nickjonas, announced the Nominations in ALL Categories. Way to go, girl!

CONGRATS TO ALL! @TheAcademy #TheWhiteTiger https://t.co/DzcuH8Z3WX — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) March 15, 2021

The Oscars scripted history this year with Riz Ahmed being the first Muslim to be nominated for Lead Actor. The 2021 Oscars will take place on April 25th.

Congratulations to our @ARRAYNow filmmakers on their Academy Award nominations! Magnificent work by Ramin Bahrani, Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot. Please enjoy these gems if you haven't already. A CONCERTO IS A CONVERSATION and THE WHITE TIGER. Two films made with love. pic.twitter.com/UabmM33kFB — Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 15, 2021

White tiger got nomination for Oscar

Happpy for @priyankachopra 😍😍😍✨ — Samruddhi (@Sincerelysammu) March 15, 2021

She always do something Amazing ❤️ Kudos to the Team

Have you watched? White Tiger?

Me? Yeahhh, first day itself 😁#PriyankaChopra https://t.co/UwcLGlVChh — ROOPALI (@Roopali_Shukla) March 15, 2021

DUDE I JUST WOKE UP TO KNOWING THAT THE WHITE TIGER HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A FREAKING OSCAR.



you did it Ramin, @priyankachopra, Adarsh, Ava DuVernay 💛💫🌸😭 Congratulations, you've made us proud once again. pic.twitter.com/vJi1sX6D4o — rahul🌻| ia era (@selg_stan) March 16, 2021

