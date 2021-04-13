A. R. Rahman's music is unique in the way it changes with time, and yet, remains timeless in its charm.

Yashraj Mukhate is a creator who has managed to capture the attention of a generation famous for being distracted. (We came up with the distracted boyfriend meme, after all).

And when these two music directors got together for a freewheeling chat about Rahman's debut film, 99 songs, among other things, it was the ultimate mash-up.

From talking about who Rahman listens to when he is sad (hint: it's the guy who gave us the "pawri" anthem) to discussing how he balances the act between commercial and creative, this became a conversation every music and cinema lover would love to 'tune' into:

What a star!