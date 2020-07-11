Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is one of those rare Bollywood rom-coms that actually aged like fine wine, with actors who seemed tailor-made for their roles.

More than a decade later, here's a look at what the starcast has been up to:

1. Imran Khan as Jai "Ratz" Singh Rathore

After debuting with Jaane Tu, Imran Khan went on to shed his boy-next-door avatar with movies like Delhi Belly, Luck, etc. In 2018, he made his directorial debut with the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.

2. Genelia D'Souza as Aditi "Meow" Mahant

Though she debuted with Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003, it was with Jaane Tu that Genelia gained widespread love and attention. She acted in several Tamil and Hindi language movies, before taking a break from films after her marriage in 2012. Since then, she's turned producer, and had cameo appearances in films like Jai Ho and Force 2.

3. Ratna Pathak Shah as Savitri Singh Rathore

Ratna Pathak Shah has been a constant in shows and movies, though Savitri Singh Rathore is easily one of her most loved characters. She last appeared in Thappad, and will next be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

4. Naseeruddin Shah as Amar Singh Rathore

The only talking painting to give a stiff competition to Hum Paanch, Naseeruddin Shah may have only appeared in a comical cameo, but like all his films, his presence was impossible to ignore. He last appeared in The Tashkent Files, and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi (yet to be released publically).

5. Nirav Mehta as Jignesh "Jiggy" Patel

We all fell in love with Jiggy's adorable charm. After debuting with the film at the age of 20, Nirav Mehta went on to act in international projects, including the Australian horror-drama, Conscious.

6. Alishka Varde as Sandhya "Bombs" Sahay

Alishka was a wedding planner when she debuted with Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. She later appeared as a lead in the 2010 romantic comedy Jhootha Hi Sahi, before retiring from the world of movies to start a company with her husband. Currently, she is working with a media company, Seventy Event Media Group.

7. Karan Makhija as Ravindran "Rotlu" Sahu

After playing the lovable rotlu, whose demand for 'coke on the rocks' still has us laughing out loud, Karna Makhija went on to act in plays, and direct and produce films and plays. He is currently working as the creative director for Katapult.

8. Sugandha Garg as Shaleen Varma

Like most of the cast, Sugandha also debuted with Jaane Tu. She went on to work in different movies and TV series and even sang the song Tokari for Coke Studio. She last appeared in the web series Aarya.

9. Prateik Babbar as Amit Mahant

Prateik's debut act was undoubtedly endearing. He went on to star in films across genres, like Dum Marro Dum, Dhobi Ghat, etc. before taking a break from the industry due to substance abuse. After gaining sobriety, he returned to the movies with films like Mulk, Chhichhore, etc. He last appeared in the web series Four More Shots Please!.

10. Manjari Phadnis as Meghna Pariyar

After inventing and popularizing the game, What's This? in Jaane Tu, Manjari continued to star in Telugu, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi language films, among others. She last appeared in the thriller Barot House.

11. Anuradha Patel as Vishakha "Pumpkin" Mahant

Anuradha Patel had already appeared in a series of successful films, before playing Aditi's mother in the film. She last appeared in the 2013 comedy, Rabba Main Kya Karoon.

12. Jayant Kripalani as Vishwas "Peachy" Mahant

Another industry veteran, he was adorable in his role of 'Peachy'. A director and producer, he also had a cameo in 3 Idiots, though The Hungry (2017) remains his most notable performance. He last appeared in the web series Aarya.

13. Ayaz Khan as Sushant Modi

Ayaz Khan made his movie debut with Bluffmaster! in 2005, and gained widespread fame for playing Dr. Shubhankar Rai in the show Dill Mill Gayye, before playing Sushant in Jaane Tu. He last appeared in the show Kesari Nandan, and the web series BOSS.

It's been quite a journey!