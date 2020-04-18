It's been over three decades since Mahabharat first aired on Doordarshan, but the story, and even the theme music, are still lodged firmly in our minds.

Now that the series is being aired on DD again, we decided to take a look a what the actors from the show have been up to:

1. Nitish Bharadwaj as Shri Krishna

A veterinary doctor and former Lok Sabha member, Nitish Bhardwaj gained immense popularity for his portrayal of Lord Krishna. He is also a director and screenwriter, who last appeared in the 2018 romantic-drama, Kedarnath.

2. Gajendra Chauhan as Yudhishthir

In a career spanning 34 years, Gajendra Chauhan has reportedly worked in over 600 TV series but Yudhishthir remains his most iconic role to date. Ex-chairman of FTII, he last appeared in the 2017 series Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

3. Praveen Kumar as Bhim

Praveen Kumar, who played Bhim, is an athlete who competed in two Olympics and the Asian Games, even winning four medals in the latter. He appeared in various movies, and later, joined politics. However, due to health issues, he quit both, politics and acting.

PRAVIN KUMAR SOBTI, popularly known as Bheem of Mahabharat; won 2 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze medals at 1966, 1970 & 1974 #AsianGames, in discus throw & hammer throw. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/E6O4CPQLyr — Manoj Kumar (@BharatKumar1857) August 21, 2018

4. Arjun (Firoz Khan) as Arjuna

An alumnus of Smt. MMK College of Commerce and Economics, Firoz Khan played the role of Arjuna, but his filmography also includes hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Tirangaa, Karan Arjun, etc. In 2016, he made his web series debut with I Don't Watch TV.

5. Roopa Ganguly as Draupadi

A member of the Rajya Sabha, Roopa Ganguly is one of the most prolific actors on the list. She is also a playback singer and even won a National award for Best Female Playback Singer for Abosheshey.

6. Mukesh Khanna as Bhishma Pitamah

Mukesh Khanna, who gained fame for his portrayal of Shaktimaan, also played Bhishma Pitamah on the show. Founder and director of MK Films, he currently runs a YouTube channel, Bheeshm International and operates acting schools in Jaipur, Bihar, and Agra.

7. Puneet Issar as Duryodhan

Actor, director, and writer Puneet Issar's filmography includes movies like Border, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Son of Sardaar, etc. He even appeared in season 8 of Bigg Boss. He last appeared in the 2019 play, Raavan.

8. Pankaj Dheer as Karna

A familiar face in the TV and film industry, Pankaj Dheer has been a part of movies like Soldier, Taarzan, Zameen, etc. and shows like Sasuraal Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev, Badho Bahu, etc.

9. Gufi Paintal as Shakuni

Gufi Paintal gained instant fame and recognition for his portrayal of the crafty uncle, Shakuni. He went on to star in various movies and shows like Dillagi, Akbar Birbal, and the latest, Karn Sangini.

10. Girija Shankar as Dhritrashtra

Though Dhritrashtra remains the most popular role of his career, Girija Shankar also appeared in other shows, like Alif Laila, as well as Hindi, Punjabi, and Tamil movies.

11. Renuka Israni as Gandhari

After debuting with Hum Log, Renuka Israni appeared in Mahabharat as Gandhari. She was only 22 at the time. She continued her career in television, and last appeared in the show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain before taking a break from acting.

12. Nazneen as Kunti

Nazneen acted in various movies in the 1970s and 1980s, including the 1974 hit Kora Kagaz, the 1976 Chalte Chalte and the 1977 Dildaar, before playing Kunti in Mahabharat.

13. Surendra Pal as Guru Dronacharya

From Mahabharat in 1988 to Devon Ke Dev - Mahadev in 2011, Surendra Pal has been a part of a fair share of mythological shows. He has appeared in movies like Jodha Akbar, Airlift, etc. He last appeared in the show, Prithvi Vallabh - Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi.

What a starcast!