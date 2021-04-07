A lot has changed since the 2000s, including my taste; but there is one thing that remains the same: My crush on certain people. I mean, look at them! Below is the list of personalities we all crushed on back then and what they are up to now. Read on.

1. Dino Morea

Dino Morea is like classic poetry, which becomes more relevant as time passes (that's a corny way to put it but it is also the only correct way to put it, so...).

2. Nauheed Cyrusi

One song, that's all it took for Nauheed to become a crush all over the subcontinent. The face of Ustad Sultan Khan's Piya Basanti is still in the business and was last seen in Netflix show Bombay Begums.

3. Rajeev Khandelwal

Broody eyes and boy-next-door personality made Rajeev an overnight success in the industry. He was the protagonist of the popular show Kahiin To Hoga, and followed the stint with a role in Left Right Left. The latter was a serial about the Army life and Rajeev was a sight to behold in the uniform.

4. Purab Kohli

In life, I find it very hard to trust or like people who say they don't like Purab Kohli. He has been my crush for as long as I can remember and that doesn't seem to be changing any time soon.

5. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun has done many shows on television and used to make regular appearances on K-dramas. He also featured in Left Right Left alongside Rajeev Khandelwal (talk about good casting).

6. Kim Sharma

Kim Sharma of Mohabbatein was the cutest and became a heartthrob in no time during the early 2000s. I mean, who can get over her cute dresses and jumpy dance steps in the movie?!

7. Milind Soman

What do I say about Milind Soman that has not been said already? The man is aging like fine wine, and we don't know how to deal with it. While we figure that out, you look at his pictures, here.

8. Ruslaan Mumtaz

Ruslaan did a movie named MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, which, interestingly, is what many people feel about him. 38 years old now, he looks gorgeous as ever and was recently seen in Netflix rom-com Namaste Wahala.

9. Lisa Ray

All of us, at some point, have had a crush on Lisa Ray and I mean, it is totally understandable. The woman is strong, intelligent and drop-dead gorgeous (basically we can't get over her).

10. Jas Arora

With one iconic step in Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Jas Arora made a permanent place in our hearts. Really, no one can replace him, ever.

11. Parvin Dabas

Don't know about you, but I definitely dreamt of having a 'Monsoon Wedding' with Parvin. Sadly, that could not materialise, and I have to make do by gazing longingly at his photos.

12. Aamna Sharif

Aamna Sharif had an iconic start to her career with Kahiin to Hoga. She was the star of the show and her pairing with Rajeev Khandelwal, on and off the screen, made waves at the time. Aamna's latest appearance was in the movie Roohi.

13. Rahul Khanna

Rahul 'Sigh' Khanna - that should be his name because we all take a deep breath when we look at him. Age has only done favours on him, and we are so happy about that.

14. Jugal Hansraj

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi, Kuch Dur Chalte Hi...we entered the cinema halls and saw Jugal in the early 2000s. And the rest is history.

There's no getting over these crushes.