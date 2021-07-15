Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the film that lives rent free in our mind has completed 10 years! The movie which gave us the ultimate trio of friends, bagwati and the hot-pink Japanese mobile phone is a decade old.

To celebrate this occasion, the cast and makers of the film got together for a round table, hosted by Vir Das. They recreated and discussed our favourite scenes from the movie.

They even divulged into the relevance of the film and why it struck a cord with viewers across the globe.

Each of these characters have a little bit of you or a little bit of somebody you know.

- Ritesh Sidhwani

Our favourite trio - Farhan, Abhay and Hrithik re-enacted our favourite highway scene! Where Farhan Akhtar's character throws out Hrithik Roshan's mobile phone, and the cast couldn't stop laughing as they read their lines.

The cast also discussed the importance of Katrina’s character, who was free-spirited and so well written.

She just felt that living everyday was a celebration. And that's where the beauty of Laila lay.

- Katrina Kaif

We get a sneak-peek into the inspiration behind the characters, including the teacher the characters copy. No matter what happens, this movie will always remain close to our hearts, and close to the hearts of this fantastic cast.

Watch the full video here:

BRB, going to go watch the movie once again.

All images are from the YouTube video.