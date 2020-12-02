There are few things in this country that get more attention than the wedding of a Bollywood star. People are curious about every aspect of the relationship: How did they meet? How long was the courtship period? Who proposed who? The list goes on.

Another area of interest lies in knowing how these couples looked together when they had just started going out or during the early years of their marriage. If you have ever wondered about it, here are pictures that you must take a look at.

1. Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's first couple's romance is stuff they make movies about. SRK and Gauri met each other while studying at Delhi University and would often make trips between Hansraj College and LSR. They stuck through thick and thin and got married in 1991.

2. Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni

Neelam and Samir were both looking for love after going through heartbreak and finally their paths crossed in 2007. It is said that it was Ekta Kapoor who introduced the two after Neelam told her that she found Samir cute.

3. Chunky Pandey and Bhavana Pandey

On the recent show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Bhavana admitted that she remembers meeting Chunky in a club. She went and said hello to him, realising later who he is. Whether this was their first meeting is not known but the couple got married to each other in 1998 and are living happily together since then.

4. Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev Khan

The couple met through mutual friends at a party and in an unexpected move, reportedly eloped from their homes to get married in 1998. They have two kids together: Nirvan and Yohan.

5. Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor

Maheep, who lived in different parts of the world, ultimately shifted to Mumbai. That is when she met Sanjay Kapoor, who was a star debutant at the time. After several years of courtship and seeing ups and downs of their career together, the two tied the knot in 1997.

6. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena has confessed that she fell in love with Saif during the shoot of Tashan, she has gone on record to say that she expected the movie to work and that didn't happen, she did find her life-partner while working on it. Star-crossed lovers, yes?

7. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

In another interesting story, Akshay Kumar is known to have told Twinkle, who he had been dating at the time, that if her movie Mela doesn't work, he will ask her to marry him. We all know what happened to Mela, and we all know what happened after that.

8. Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay first met each other during the shoot of Hulchul (1995) and they did not like each other at all. However, as fate would have it, they found each other again after 2 years, and this time, things clicked. They got married in 1999.

9. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

These two started off as friends. They worked in movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke (2000) and Kuch Naa Kaho (2003). They were both seeing other people at the time and nothing romantic really happened. But between 2006 and 2007, they worked on 3 movies together: Umrao Jaan, Guru, and Dhoom 2, and that led to their wedding in 2007.

10. Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

It is said that the iconic couple met each other for the first time in 1970 when Amitabh was visiting Pune Film Institute. However, they were formally introduced on the sets of Guddi in 1971. The two fell in love and the legend has it that because Amitabh's parents were not allowing them to travel to London together, they decided they will get married and go.

11. Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi

Javed, married at the time, met Shabana at her house during one of his visits to her father and legendary writer Kaifi Azmi. The two developed feelings for each other so later, Javed sought separation from his wife and tied the knot with Shabana.

12. Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra was also married before he met Hema on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970). But he couldn't stop himself from falling for her and the the couple had their wedding in 10 years later.

13. Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah met Ratna Pathak Shah in 1975 when she was in college. They were both playing roles in the play Sambhog Se Sanyas Tak and that is when they developed feelings for each other. They have been married for 38 years now.

Beautiful, then and now.

Creatives by: Nupur Agarwal