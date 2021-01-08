Indian Idol is one of the most beloved singing reality shows in the country. This show, which is currently airing its 12th season has introduced us to several musical talents from across the country over the years. It has undoubtedly changed the future of many contestants and made them stars overnight.

So, here are a few famous Indian Idol contestants who have totally transformed after the show :

1. Neha Kakkar

One of the most popular names in the music industry, Kakkar was a contestant on Indian Idol 2. Since then, she has given us several hits including London Thumakda. Manali Trance etc. She is currently a judge on Indian Idol.

2. Rahul Vaidya

He was the second runner-up on Indian Idol 1. Since then, he has contributed to the soundtrack of Shaadi No.1 and was recently seen in Big Boss 14.

3. Abhijeet Sawant

He was the winner of the very first season of Indian Idol. After this, his song Mohabatein Lutaunga achieved overnight success. Since then, he has tried his hands in acting and was seen in films like Lottery and Tees Maar Khan. His last project was a song called Rangreza in 2017.

4. Meiyang Chang

He was a contestant on Indian Idol 3 where he stood at the 5th position. However, that did not stop him. He anchored the next season of Indian Idol and even portrayed the role of Zing in Badmaash Company opposite Shahid Kapoor.

5. Monali Thakur

Even though she didn't win Indian Idol 2, she won many hearts. She has not only delivered hit songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Cham Cham, but is also a recipient of a National Film Award, Filmfare Award and many more.

6. Amit Tandon

Tandon was first seen on Indian Idol 1. After that, there was no looking back for him. He became a household name by starring in various TV soaps like Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai and Dill Mill Gayye.

7. Antara Mitra

Mitra was a contestant on Indian Idol 2. But her journey only began from there. She went on to sing hit songs like Gerua and Janam Janam with Arijit Singh.

8. Bhoomi Trivedi

Trivedi was selected as a contestant on Indian Idol 3, but she opted out since she contracted jaundice. However, things got better for her career thereafter and she graced us with hit songs like Ram Chahe Leela which was also nominated for various awards.

9. N.C. Karunya

The singer got famous after appearing as a contestant on Indian Idol 2. He has sung over 200 songs as of now in various languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Bengali.

10. Bhavya Pandit

The singer grabbed a lot of attention after she made it up to the top 4 Indian Idol 4 contestants. The singer since then has been covering a lot of old numbers.

11. Sreerama Chandra Mynampati

He was the winner of Indian Idol 5. Since then, the singer made his debut in the Telugu movie industry and also lent his voice to famous Bollywood movies including Race 3 and Chhichhore.

12. Nakash Aziz

A contestant on Indian Idol 2, Aziz has been on a roll. He has assisted AR Rahman on movies like Rockstar and Highway. He has also given us some hit songs like Gandi Baat and Jabra Fan.

Some serious transformation there.