If we have to talk about one OG show that collectively stole all our hearts and attention then it's Left Right Left.

I mean, this show was ahead of its time. From showcasing women in the army to butterflies-in-the-stomach-love-affairs, Left Right Left was the perfect recipe for a great show.

But just like us, a lot has changed over time, including the cast of our all-time favorite show.

1. Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev used to play the role of Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat in season 1. After the show, he went on to do other TV shows and was also a part of a few Bollywood movies such as Aamir, Shaitan, Table No. 21, etc. He was also a part of multiple web series, the latest one being- Naxalbari.

2. Harshad Chopda

Harshad became a household name after Left Right Left. Although he started out his acting career with the show named - Mamta where he played the role of Karan Srivastav. The last TV show he was a part of was called- Bepannah.

3. Arjun Bijlani

All of us knew Arjun as Cadet Aalekh Sharma in Left Right Left. But after the show ended, he went on to be a part of other projects like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, and even Naagin 2. Did you know he also once hosted Roadies?



Kunal Karan Kapoor

He played the role of the oh-so-cute Cadet Yadhuvansh Sahni. Post Left Right Left, we also saw him in television shows like - Meet Mila De Rabba, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, and Doli Armaanon Ki. Last year, he also was a part of a web series called- The Raikar Case, where he played the role of Mohit Naik Raikar.

Ghazal Rai

Ghazal who started out her career with yet another hit show called - Happy Go Lucky, played the role of Cadet Pooja Ghai on LRF. In 2017, she got married to a businessman and is now a mom-to-be.



Shweta Salve

Although by the time Shweta starred in Left Right Left, she had already worked in a few TV shows. After that, she was also seen in multiple reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and did an item song for Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. She is now in Goa and runs a restaurant along with her husband.

Gaurav Chopra

We saw Gaurav as Captain Abhimanyu Rai Chauhan in Left Right Left and honestly, didn't we just adore him for that? Ever since the starting of his career, he rose to popularity and was part of projects like - Saara Akaash, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Doli Armaano Ki. Last year, Gaurav lost both his parents to COVID-19 and just a few days later, he welcomed home his son.

Sanaya Irani

Okay, hands down, we have always had a crush on Sanaya. Be it Left Right Left or Miley Jab Hum Tum. She played the character of Cadet Sameera Shroff on Left Right Left. She married her co-star from Miley Jab Hum Tum, Mohit Sehgal who played her love interest on the same show.

Rajesh Khera

Before doing Left Right Left, Rajesh had already found his way to Bollywood and did many films like - Taal, Om Jai Jagadish, Tango Charlie, etc. He donned the role of Major Bhargav for LRF. In 2019, he played a negative role for a web series named - Ishq Aaj Kal that came out on Zee5.

Ankur Nayyar

Ankur had one of the lead roles on the show as Captain Gunraj Singh Randhawa or Gunny. He was also a part of other gigs as the lead actor such as - Jeet, Durgesh Nandinii, Ghar Ek Sapnaa. He was also seen in the movie Singham where he played the role of Inspector Abbas. He has taken up all kinds of roles since his time on Left Right Left.

Harshvardhan Rane

Did you know our latest crush Harshvardhan Rane was also a part of Left Right Left? You might remember him as Cadet Rummy Gaur. He was last seen in Haseen Dillruba along with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey.

Gauri Pradhan Tejwani

Before playing the role of Captain Shona Das for LRF, Gauri was also a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, after which she became a household name. She starred along with her husband Hiten Tejwani for both sitcoms. Not to forget, she has also been a part of multiple reality shows, the latest one being Kitchen Champion 5.

Hiten Tejwani

Hiten was seen as Colonel Abhay Verma on the show. But just like his wife, he had also shot to popularity in Indian households by playing the role of Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. We last saw him on Tandav where he played the role of Ajay Ahluwalia.

Shikha Singh

Unlike her colleagues, Left Right Left was her debut gig where she played the role of Cadet Akriti Bhatt. Post the show, she worked for sitcoms like - Kumkum Bhagya, Chandra Nandni, Laal Ishq, and many more.

Ah, how time flies.