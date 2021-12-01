If you still vibe to the songs Dekhte Hi Dekhte and Pyaar Humko Hone Laga, then you are one of the 90s kids who still haven't gotten over Tum Bin... even after two decades. And if you think that "Has it really been 20 years since the release of the film!", then yes, you're old. The world is old, and you are a millennial.

If you've been wondering what the OG cast of this film has been up to, while you were figuring out your school, college and life in between, then you're in luck, as you've just stumbled upon gold. Old is gold, right? Well, if you're fed up of my questionnaire, then let's jump right into article, alright?

1. Priyanshu Chatterjee as Shekhar Malhotra

Priyanshu made his acting debut with the film Tum Bin... in which he played the lead character, Shekhar Malhotra, prior to which he was a model. Having acted in more than 40 movies, the actor was last seen in the film Shikara in 2020, and has also acted in a Zee 5 web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala in 2019.

2. Sandali Sinha as Pia Varma

The actress, who played the female lead in the film, had her first break with Tum Bin... after director Anubhav Sinha roped her in for the role following her work in a music video, also directed by him. She was last seen in the remake of the film, Tum Bin II. Sandali stayed away from the limelight after that, as now she runs a bakery chain Country Of Origin, introduced in 2011.

3. Himanshu Malik as Abhigyan

The actor made his debut with Mira Nair's Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love in 1996, but got his first big break with Tum Bin... He appeared in Sonu Nigam's music video Deewana alongside Sandali as well. He was last seen in 3 Storeys in 2018. In the same year, he directed his first fiction feature Chitrakut.

4. Vikram Gokhale as Girdhari Shah

The actor has a prolific acting and theatre career, with over 114 film, theatre and web series productions to his name. He appeared in the SonyLiv webseries Avrodh: The Siege Within in 2020 as the Prime Minister. He was last in the recent Marathi October release of 2021, Godavari.

5. Amrita Prakash as Milli Shah

Amrita appeared in the fil at the age of 14, and has had an active career since then. She has acted in movies such as Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and We are Family. She has appeared in a lot of TV series, her latest being the highly popular Patiala Babes in 2020.

6. Raqesh Bapat as Amar Shah

Raqesh's debut movie was also Tum Bin... Following his stint, he appeared in many Bollywood films such as Dil Vil Pyaar Vyaar and Heroine. He acted in the web series Assi Nabbe Poore Sau in 2021. He was last seen in Bigg Boss as a contestant in 2021.

7. Manoj Pahwa as Inspector D'Mello

One of the most familiar faces of the Indian film and TV industry, Manoj has a long list of popular movies to his name in which he played memorable characters, like the Housefull franchise, Dabangg 2, Dedh Ishqiya, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Article 15. His role in the widely popular TV show Office Office is unforgettable. He was last seen in Mimi in 2021, and the web series A Suitable Boy in 2020.

8. Rajesh Khera as Bosco

Rajesh Khera has had a successful acting career, having acted in movies like Kambakkht Ishq and Yeh Dooriyan. He is also remembered for his roles in the TV shows Chakravartin Ashoka and Baal Veer. He was last seen in the 2020 Zee5 web series The Casino and film Thackeray in 2019.

9. Rajendra Gupta as Iftekhar

Rajendra Gupta, a well-known household name of the Indian TV and film industry, had his name included in the Limca Book of World Records for appearing in the highest number of television serials. He has appeared in films such as Tanu Weds Manu and Guru, and TV shows like Balika Vadhu and Chidiya Ghar. He was last seen in the 2021 film Sooryavanshi.

10. Navneet Nishan as Ayesha

Navneet played the character Ayesha in the film, who was a bubbly aunt. Before the movie, she had worked in many films like Dilwale and Raja Hindustani, and following it appeared in My Name is Khan, Always Kabhi Kabhi and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola. She has appeared in Tv shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hitler Didi and Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. She was last seen in the Punjabi film Ardab Mutiyaran in 2019 and the web series Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala in 2019.

11. Vrajesh Hirjee as Iftekhar's Manager

Another of a well-known popular actor, Vrajesh has acted in many films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Heyy Babyy, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Golmaal. He has also been involved in dubbing Hollywood films like Pirates of the Caribbean and Incredibles 2. He last appeared in Mangal Ho film of 2018 and the TV show Partners - Trouble Ho Gayi Double in 2018.

Watch the movie on Disney+Hotstar if you got nostalgic!