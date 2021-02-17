To All the Boys I've Loved Before released on Netflix in 2018 and now, 4 years later, we have officially bid farewell to the movie series with the last film, To All the Boys: Always and Forever. But a lot has changed since the first film - here is what the cast looked like in the first movie vs the third and what they're up to now.

1. Lana Condor as Lara Jean

She made her debut with the 2016 superhero film X-Men: Apocalypse as minor mutant, Jubilation Lee. However, in 2018 she became a household name with the first instalment of To All The Boys, her first lead role that completely changed her career. Since then, Lana has been a part of films and TV shows like Alita: Battle Angel, Summer Night, Deadly Class, Rilakkuma and Kaoru and BoJack Horseman. She is also a singer who often collaborates with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre and runs a very successful YouTube channel which has over 21,756,045 views.

2. Noah Centineo as Peter Kavinsky

Unlike Lana, Noah has grown up in front of the camera and was famous way before his role as Peter. He gained fame with his role in The Fosters in 2015 and his heartthrob status was confirmed when he appeared in Camila Cabello's music video of Havana. The actor played the woke and understanding jock in To All The Boys series but his career hasn't been limited to just the series. Being Netflix's golden child, he was seen in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. He was also in Swiped and Charlie's Angels, and is said to be a part of Dwayne Johnson's next film Black Adam and play He-Man in Masters of the Universe. Phew. P.S. He also runs a non-profit called Favored Nations.

3. Madeleine Arthur as Chris

Before joining the cast of To All The Boys, Madeleine had already been a part of successful films and shows like Big Eyes, The Tomorrow People, Supernatural and Legends of Tomorrow. Since her role as Chris, she has done Snowpiercer, The Magicians, The X-Files and Color Out of Space. This 23-year-old is on a roll!

4. Janel Parrish as Margot Covey

Her claim to fame was actually the role of Mona Vanderwaal in Pretty Little Liars. However, ever since this franchise began, Janel has been a part of a few TV shows and movies like Magnum P.I., Hell Is Where the Home Is and Tiger.

5. Anna Cathcart As Kitty Covey

This 17-year-old Canadian actor has been a part of the show Odd Squad, since before her movie debut with To All The Boys. She has since been in Disney Channel's Descendants 2 and Descendants 3 movies, and played the titular role in the Zoe Valentine series.

6. Ross Butler as Trevor

Before he became a part of this series with the second instalment, he had already become a crowd favourite with his roles in Shazam!, 13 Reasons Why, Riverdale and Teen Wolf.

7. Emilija Baranac as Gen

Emilija had been a part of shows like Supernatural and Riverdale before she got hooked onto the To All The Boys franchise. She was also seen in a few episodes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

8. Trezzo Mahoro as Lucas

He played Lara's childhood crush who is gay in these movies. He has been a part of shows like Van Helsing, The Magicians, iZombie, The X-Files and film Dragged Across Concrete.

9. John Corbett as Dr Daniel Covey

Playing the most loveable character in the films, John Corbett is someone who has been a staple in rom-coms for years. This includes his roles in Sex and the City, My Big Fat Greek Wedding and My Dead Boyfriend.

BRB, rewatching this Netflix series from start to finish.

Design Credit - Aakansha Pushp