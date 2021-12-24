Time's a-changing. And with it, so do we. From the annoying li'l kids into disagreeable teens and then into clueless wannabe adults. No I am not ready.
Well, decades ago our Bollywood actresses had entered the industry, and fast forward to now: grown into such remarkable women. Here are 20 of our tinsel town heroines who make us believe in fine wine: time makes it more iconic.
1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
2. Alia Bhatt
3. Anushka Sharma
4. Deepika Padukone
5. Ileana D'Cruz
6. Kajol Devgan
7. Kangana Ranaut
8. Kareena Kapoor Khan
9. Katrina Kaif
10. Kriti Sanon
11. Parineeti Chopra
12. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
13. Rani Mukerji
14. Raveena Tandon
15. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
16. Sushmita Sen
17. Taapsee Pannu
18. Tabu
19. Tamannaah Bhatia
20. Vidya Balan
That means my glow-up will come with time, right?