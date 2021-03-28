Much before OTT platforms took over watching habits, it was TV that made our lives entertaining. From reserving time slots to watching these tv serials with the entire family, these shows and the characters were a part of our lives.

So, here's a look at all our favourite TV actors from early 2000s' who have transformed over the years :

1. Shweta Tiwari

After her hit show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Shweta was a part of many shows such as Begusarai and Big Boss. She was recently seen in Sony's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

2. Rajeev Khandelwal

He started his career by starring in the hit show Kahiin Toh Hoga. After the show, Rajeev tried his hands in Bollywood and starred as the main lead in movies like Aamir and Table No. 21. His latest project was a web series by the name of Cold Lassi and Chicken where he's starring opposite Divyanka Tripathi.

3. Mona Singh

She became a household name after she starred as Jassi in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi. After the show, she's starred in various hit shows such as Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, Pyar Ko Ho Jaane Do. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

4. Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi was first seen in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. Since then she has been a part of many shows and movies including Dangal, Mohalla Assi and Mission Over Mars.

5. Hiten Tejwani

Hiten has been a favourite when it comes to all the Ekta Kapoor shows. He was a part of shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Big Boss and many more.

6. Sanaya Irani

Miley Jab Hum Tum was a show that made Sanaya a household name. After which, she starred in several shows like Rangrasiya, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Dun.

7. Ronit Roy

Ronit is a well-established name in the Indian entertainment industry. He has been a part of many popular shows and movies for years now including Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Udaan, 2 States, Lucknow Central and many more.

8. Urvashi Dholakia

Urvashi's portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagi Kay still remains iconic. After the show, she was a part of several shows including Ghar Ek Mandir, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii etc.

9. Ram Kapoor

Ram is one of the most popular faces of Indian entertainment. He has not only been a part of the hit TV show but has also worked in movies such as Humshakals and Mere Dad Ki Maruti. He is currently starring in the popular family drama show Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pande.

10. Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani changed the course of TV shows after portraying the role of Tulsi in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Soon after the show ended, she joined politics and is currently the Minister of Women and Child Development.

11. Kavita Kaushik

Kavita's character Chandramukhi Chautala in the hit show FIR became a household name for several years. After the show ended, she was seen in several TV shows. She was recently seen in Big Boss.

12. Arjun Bijlani

From Miley Jab Hum Tum to playing the lead role in Naagin, Arjun has shown a steady growth in his career graph.

13. Anita Hassanandani

Anita has been a part of the industry for several years now. She has worked in TV shows, Bollywood movies and regional films. She has recently given birth to her son Aarav.

14. Kritika Kamra

Kritika started her journey with the hit show Kitani Mohabbat hai. After which she was seen in several other shows like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, MTV Webbed. She was recently seen in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav alongside Saif Ali Khan.

15. Karan Singh Grover

Karan has been every girl's crush since he portrayed the role of Dr Armaan Malik in Dill Mill Gayye. After which he has worked in several shows and movies including Qubool Hai, Hate Story 3. He is currently portraying the role of Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagi Kay.

16. Drashti Dhami

From Dill Mill Gayye to Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Drashti's adorable face and stellar acting has been loved by the viewers.

17. Jennifer Winget

From reality shows to TV sows, Jennifer has been a part of several famous TV gigs. She was last seen in Beyhadh 2 on Sony Television.

18. Aamna Sharif

Aamna became a household name after starring in Kahiin Toh Hoga. She was recently seen in Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Which actor surprised you?