Announced to release on 21st February, this film starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar has already taken the internet by storm. With a kiss that has become the talk of the town, will Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan make these two actors the gay icons of India?

When the first teaser of the film released, we were curious to know how these two heterosexual men would handle their roles. And then when the trailer came out their chemistry wowed us over almost immediately.

No one could believe that these two actors could convince the viewers that they were in love. In a time when India is still fighting for gay marriage and adoption, and the LGBTQA+ community is unidentified even post the section 377 verdict. This film is important now more than ever.

After Sonam Kapoor's film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which was the first mainstream film to tackle homosexuality, this movie takes it a step ahead.

So will it live up to the hype? Could Ayushmann and Jitendra become the Mitch and Cam of Bollywood? The fact that these two are extremely mainstream and have successful careers as 'straight' actors makes it difficult for them to switch their image.

While Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his 'ideal husband' image in real life, Jitendra is the 'good boy' who is making his Bollywood debut. There seems to be a lot riding on these two to make a mark with this movie.

Because if this film handles the topic sensitively, it will help normalise the conversation a great deal in our society. If you and I decide to go see a movie with our parents where Ayushmann is romancing a man, it is a big deal. To have people come out of the theatres and say, that was a great love story, is what would make the film a success.

If the subject is free of stereotypes, unlike what Bollywood has seen in the past, it will indeed be a refreshing change. To not have homosexuality used for laughs, with a background score mocking the leads. To not have another film like Dostana use the imagery as a joke for Kirron Kher to scream about.

So yes, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan makers, we are pinning our hopes on you. *no pressure*