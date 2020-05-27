The world of entertainment never ceases to amaze us. Especially extravagant dating shows like 90 Day Fiancé, Love Is Blind and Too Hot To Handle. Now, there is a new show out there that is helping a woman find the man that'll get her pregnant!

Labor Of Love has 41 year old Kristy Katzmann looking for a man she can start a family with. And these 15 'dad-chelors' go through different tasks.

Out of which, the first one is asking them to take the cup into a minivan so their semen can be tested for fertility. Yes, you read that right. They went there.

Hosted by Kristin Davis, this show comes from the black hole of reality television that in Kristy's own words is meant “to skip the dating and go straight to baby-making.”

These men are put through different challenges - from fighting fake bear attacks to mountain climbing and even dealing with artificially induced labour pains, all of which is somehow supposed to test if they'll be good fathers.

Watch the first-look here:

If you're craving some good-old cringe content then the first episode of Labor Of Love is on YouTube for you to enjoy.