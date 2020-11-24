American wrestler Undertaker was one of the most prominent names in WWE and every 90s' kid would totally agree with that. Be it is his signature entrance or his monumental career, this wrestler with the catchphrase 'Rest In Peace'  remained everyone's favourite. 

ut
Source: Inside Sport

He is a multiple WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag team titleholder and a Royal Rumble winner in 2007. He has also been part of many WWE firsts, including the first-ever Casket Match at Survivor Series 1992, the first-ever Buried Alive match in 1996 and the inaugural Hell in a Cell Match in October 1997.    

fhfh
Source: Sportz Wiki

However, the 55-year-old professional wrestler bid farewell to the WWE Universe after being a part of it for over three decades. 

After the news broke down, fans, followers and some of the biggest names bid the wrestler goodbye and thanked him for his matches. 

This is truly the end of an era. 