American wrestler Undertaker was one of the most prominent names in WWE and every 90s' kid would totally agree with that. Be it is his signature entrance or his monumental career, this wrestler with the catchphrase 'Rest In Peace' remained everyone's favourite.

He is a multiple WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, a six-time tag team titleholder and a Royal Rumble winner in 2007. He has also been part of many WWE firsts, including the first-ever Casket Match at Survivor Series 1992, the first-ever Buried Alive match in 1996 and the inaugural Hell in a Cell Match in October 1997.

However, the 55-year-old professional wrestler bid farewell to the WWE Universe after being a part of it for over three decades.

After the news broke down, fans, followers and some of the biggest names bid the wrestler goodbye and thanked him for his matches.

After three decades of @undertaker committing wholeheartedly to the @WWE, tonight we bear witness to the end of an extraordinary body of work. For all the in ring moments and as a member of the @WWEUniverse, I say #ThankYouTaker! #SurvivorSeries #Undertaker30 — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 22, 2020

Arguably the most iconic character in sports entertainment. Nobody else even came close in my eyes. — Matt Curry (@Believe_in_Bald) November 23, 2020

Remember as a young teenager seeing this for the 1st time and being in absolute awe! Since then, the whole world has been in awe!

Absolute LEGEND! #FarewellTaker @undertaker https://t.co/JmkbIVnKsu — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 23, 2020

Mr. Mark Callaway

Just wanted you to know that I really appreciate all the trouble you took to get me such a wonderful childhood. Thanks a ton.



Rest in peace taker.🖤#ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries#Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/XD8zjGCHwr — RK (@RavikumarJSP) November 23, 2020

Incredible. Watched this man for 30 years! Man has taken his bumps and I'm sure his body is in a way relieved. Thank you — Minja Bae (@mInThisMoment) November 23, 2020

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

He’s one of the most unique and all time great wrestling characters ever on the WWE. Thanks Undertaker for all the incredible matches and awesome memories.



This guy was always my little bro’s favourite wrestler. My brother as a kid had the gloves and always wore them lol. pic.twitter.com/doMj0wugiu — Daniel Richardson AKA DaniMacYo (@DaniMacYo) November 23, 2020

If there was something I wish was taking place in front of a stadium or arena crowd it should would be this...shame. The Undertaker entrance was always more of an experience. #FarewellTaker — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) November 23, 2020

I was watching this dude Wrestle when I was in middle school... what a career 30 years.. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/NgKPxaUWb8 — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) November 23, 2020

This is truly the end of an era.