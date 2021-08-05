K3G can be watched with your fam even today. Everything from the fashion in the film, to the grandeur of it, was iconic. Today though, it's a little unrelatable and quite the meme bank.

But what would happen if the film was made today, and new-age actors were cast in it? Who would bag which role? Well, these are the actors we think would fit the bill.

1. Pawan Malhotra as Yash Raichand

2. Neena Gupta as Nandini Raichand

3. Vicky Kaushal as Rahul Raichand

4. Taapsee Pannu as Anjali Sharma

5. Ishan Khatter as Rohan Raichand

6. Alaya Furniturewalla as Pooja Sharma

7. Sayani Gupta as Naina Kapoor

8. Sheeba Chaddha as Sayeeda

9. Aditi Rao Hydari as Rukhsaar

10. Ankur Rathee as Robbie

11. Amyra Dastur as Sonya

12. Suhasini Mulay as Naani

13. Kamlesh Gill as Daadi

14. Pankaj Tripathi as Bauji

15. Viren Vazirani as young Rohan

16. Ashlesha Thakur as young Pooja

Yay or nay? Which character is your favourite?