The Serpent, based on the life of Charles Sobhraj is officially on our list of 2021 favourites already. But what would it look like if we recreated this iconic show with Bollywood actors?

1. Randeep Hooda as Charles Sobhraj

Because he did such a brilliant job in Main aur Charles.

2. Deepika Padukone as Marie-Andrée Leclerc

3. Ayushmann Khurrana as Herman Knippenberg

4. Sayani Gupta as Angela Knippenberg

5. Tahir Bhasin as Ajay Chowdhury

6. Jim Sarbh as Dominique Renelleau

7. Anupam Kher as Paul Siemons

8. Kalki Koechlin as Nadine Gires

9. Satyadeep Mishra as Remi Gires

10. Adil Hussain as Sompol Suthimai

Who is your favourite?