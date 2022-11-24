It’s no news that Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh was a highly problematic movie. It might have been touted as a tale of romance and passion but in its presentation, it was simply problematic.

The movie presented Preeti, Kabir’s love interest, as a very submissive woman. But, what if she wasn’t? What if she was a strong-headed woman who doesn’t take people’s bullshit? Well, here is how the movie would have gone.

Instagram content creators, Yuvraj Dua and Harshita Gupta, reimagined Kabir Singh, and people abso-fucking-lutely loved it!

To be honest, I love this version of Kabir Singh better.