Don't you remember spending every evening plopped up in front of the television screen watching your favourite Hindi TV show? Well, apart from the shows themselves, there were a few actors as well, who left a mark.

Here is a list of our favourite actors growing up, who we couldn't help but crush on.

1. Vishal Singh (Dekh Bhai Dekh)

Sanju was undoubtedly the cutest character on this show, waltzing around the house absolutely clueless.

2. Milind Soman (Captain Vyom)

Yes, Milind Soman was a childhood, teen and has evolved into an adult crush. This man can steal hearts of all age groups.

3. Vatsal Sheth (Just Mohabbat)

That smile was the only reason most of us watched the second half of this show. He was hands down the cutest teenage boy on Indian television.

4. Karan Singh Grover (Dill Mill Gayye)

Karan Singh Grover with those bangs and contact lenses had every girl in India watching this show. We all have crushes we don't want to look back on.

5. Karan Wahi (Remix)

This show defined a generation. And as for Karan Wahi, we all wanted him to be the Ranveer to our Tia.

6. Sumeet Raghavan (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai)

Sahil Sarabhai's sarcasm was his most attractive feature and that's what had all of us crushing on him.

7. Karanvir Bohra ( Shararat)

Dhruv lost most of his brain cells to Jia and Nani's backfired magic tricks, but he still did try his best to seranade Jia whenever he could.

8. Apurva Agnihotri (Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin)

Jassi's fun and caring boss, who always supported her, had us all looking forward to working in fashion once we grew up.

9. Ronit Roy (Kasautii Zindagii Kay)

Mr Bajaj was the first grey character on Indian television to stir up quite a storm. Especially since Ronit Roy's portrayal of him had us hooked on to this TV show.

10. Purab Kohli (Hip Hip Hurray)

The look Purab Kohli was serving us in this show still has us reeling in from impact. Damn, son.

11. Barun Sobti (Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?)

This show was a colossal mess but Barun Sobti as Arnav Singh totally had us glued on to it.

Thank you for making our childhood beautiful.