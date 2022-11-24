If there is one thing about sports (other than the sheer adrenalin rush you get from watching a great match) that I love, it’s how it brings people together. Cheesy, I know. But sorry, I’m not sorry about this! In fact, this tweet about a group of students from Kerala giving a leave application to watch Argentina play against Saudi Arabia for the FIFA World Cup, might just be the most heartwarming thing you’ll read today!
According to this tweet by @MeticulousViews a few students from Calicut, Kerala wrote a leave application to watch the match and it’s quite endearing to see a bunch of kids come together to catch a football match.
What was even more amusing was that another person tweeted about a school in Mankada, Malappuram showing the match on a projector for everyone to watch! How very cool.
What followed, were a couple of appreciative tweets. Which, of course seems like the most normal response to this, because hello? Don’t we all dream of having classmates and being in schools like this?
If this isn’t the spirit of football, then I don’t know what is?!