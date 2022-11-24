If there is one thing about sports (other than the sheer adrenalin rush you get from watching a great match) that I love, it’s how it brings people together. Cheesy, I know. But sorry, I’m not sorry about this! In fact, this tweet about a group of students from Kerala giving a leave application to watch Argentina play against Saudi Arabia for the FIFA World Cup, might just be the most heartwarming thing you’ll read today!

According to this tweet by @MeticulousViews a few students from Calicut, Kerala wrote a leave application to watch the match and it’s quite endearing to see a bunch of kids come together to catch a football match.

Few children from Calicut, Kerala, gave a leave application to their teacher to watch Messi's Argentina play against Saudi Arabia. And the leave was granted later. Messi owns the streets here. ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/YnPsIFXn7w — RAM (@MeticulousViews) November 22, 2022 Credit: Twitter

They literally collected more than 100 signatures for the leave application. Football is more than a game and it will always be. None of the racist trolls can slow down the spirit of these people. 🙏 — RAM (@MeticulousViews) November 22, 2022 Credit: Twitter

What was even more amusing was that another person tweeted about a school in Mankada, Malappuram showing the match on a projector for everyone to watch! How very cool.

Malappuram Mankada LP School has done this. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/jfjRtwxRSi — മമ്മദു! 19 (@Mammadhism) November 22, 2022 Credit: Twitter

What followed, were a couple of appreciative tweets. Which, of course seems like the most normal response to this, because hello? Don’t we all dream of having classmates and being in schools like this?

