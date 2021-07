Abhay Deol is among the few actors who truly experiment with the kind of roles they do. Not to mention those dimples and that adorable smile. It's true, we totally watch his films for the plot!

1. The movie:

The plot:

2. The movie:

The plot:

3. The movie:

The Plot:

4. The movie:

The plot:

5. The movie:

The plot:

6. The movie:

The plot:

7. The movie:

The plot:

8. The movie:

The plot:

9. The movie:

The plot:

10. The movie:

The plot:

11. The movie

The plot:

That dimple gets me every time!