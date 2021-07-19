After Kim Kardashian, if there's anyone who has broken the internet or shall I say, broken the record of internet speed then it would be a few researchers from Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT).



Reportedly, they were able to break the record by achieving a speed of 319 TERABITS per second. Yep, that's right.

With such high speed, come possibilities of doing a lot of crazy things. Am I right or am I right?

I could watch Hera Pheri at 1080p quality 9000 times.

Download a 3D 4K movie in a few seconds. Delete it and download it all over again. And, again. Oh, wait, again.

Quit my job, start an internet cafe and make a shitload of money because none of us have proper internet speed here.

Forget what it feels like when a video takes an eternity to buffer.

Call my friends over and show off. DUH.

Lend it to IRCTC so that unka kuch toh time par chale. You can thank me later.

Steal all the good deals on the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

Play CS: GO without any 'lag.'

Attend a zoom call without having to say, 'huh, can you hear me?'

Upload all my documents on cloud sab ek baar mein.

Sigh, these are all dreams because reality toh yeh hai mujhe apne neighbour ka wifi use karna padta hai.