Indian fans who’ve followed ‘IShowSpeed‘ and watched him go absolutely berserk at Daler Mehendi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun‘ while screaming ‘Vyrat Kohli’ to anything Indian were IN for a surprise on Thursday. The viral Internet sensation landed in Mumbai streets and strolled around wearing Kohli’s jersey just ahead of IND vs PAK World Cup match on Saturday.

There are crazy theories floating around suggesting that BCCI paid Speed for coming to India to attend the match (well, that wouldn’t be a surprise if its true). And while we’ll have to wait to find what happens next, you can see some really chaotic and WILD things Speed has already said and done within a day in India:

1. Played his favourite ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ on Colaba streets. Then got disappointed when no one passed his vibe check

2. Bought a banana. Overpaid and asked the vendor to keep the change. He disagreed, offering him more bananas. Speed was like, “you think I’m a monkey?”

3. Vibed on ‘Gata Rahe Mera Dil

4. Got chased by barking fans and barked back

5. Wondered if Mahatma Gandhi was Vyrat Kohli’s grandfather

6. With Vyrat Kohli jersey on, played cricket in dhoti and did the worst bowling ever

7. After a horrendous batting, claimed he was playing like ‘Babar Azam’

8. Thought he was gonna get arrested

9. Vibed on his second favourite song ‘Chammak Challo

10. Made a freestyle rap with MC Stan

11. Fought with him on who’s the real GOAT between Vyrat Kohli & Dhoni. Stan said Dhoni

12. Got an Indian massage on the beats of ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ 

Speed revealed in his stream that he’ll be visiting Delhi today. He called it another country in India.