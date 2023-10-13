Indian fans who’ve followed ‘IShowSpeed‘ and watched him go absolutely berserk at Daler Mehendi’s ‘Tunak Tunak Tun‘ while screaming ‘Vyrat Kohli’ to anything Indian were IN for a surprise on Thursday. The viral Internet sensation landed in Mumbai streets and strolled around wearing Kohli’s jersey just ahead of IND vs PAK World Cup match on Saturday.

There are crazy theories floating around suggesting that BCCI paid Speed for coming to India to attend the match (well, that wouldn’t be a surprise if its true). And while we’ll have to wait to find what happens next, you can see some really chaotic and WILD things Speed has already said and done within a day in India:

1. Played his favourite ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’ on Colaba streets. Then got disappointed when no one passed his vibe check

Ishowspeed walking around with a speaker blasting Tunak Tunak tun on the Streets of Mumbai 😹pic.twitter.com/6fOJvML9jG — 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙚𝙙𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤𝙤🌟 (@Moavey_ko) October 12, 2023

2. Bought a banana. Overpaid and asked the vendor to keep the change. He disagreed, offering him more bananas. Speed was like, “you think I’m a monkey?”

iShowSpeed arguing to keep the change in Mumbai. 😭😭🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/UbvmcocNm7 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 12, 2023

3. Vibed on ‘Gata Rahe Mera Dil‘

nah speed is too funny man i jus heard him sign gaata rahe mera dil 😭😭 — adeeeb (@defxmagic) October 13, 2023

4. Got chased by barking fans and barked back

5. Wondered if Mahatma Gandhi was Vyrat Kohli’s grandfather

not ishowspeed calling Gandhi as Virat Kohli’s grandfather 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cYApO2CCXs — ` (@bizzlwer) October 12, 2023

6. With Vyrat Kohli jersey on, played cricket in dhoti and did the worst bowling ever

IShowSpeed playing cricket bowling the ball in Mumbai, India with a Virat Kohli Jersey on.😭🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DK8d31642c — IShowSpeed Reports (@IShowReports) October 12, 2023

7. After a horrendous batting, claimed he was playing like ‘Babar Azam’

“I’m playing like Babar Azam”speed after missing 3 consecutive balls 😭😭 #ishowspeed pic.twitter.com/3GTmYojhJ8 — VaibhavFTW 🇿🇦 (@VaibhavTweets_1) October 12, 2023

8. Thought he was gonna get arrested

9. Vibed on his second favourite song ‘Chammak Challo‘

iShowSpeed vibing on SRK's Chammak Challo song in Mumbai. It's among Speed's favourite song these days. pic.twitter.com/YkZ2hazV6x — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) October 12, 2023

10. Made a freestyle rap with MC Stan

11. Fought with him on who’s the real GOAT between Vyrat Kohli & Dhoni. Stan said Dhoni

#ishowspeed asked who's better between Virat and Ronaldo & then #ViratKohli𓃵 and #MSDhoni𓃵



But turns out #MCStan is also a big Thala fan like us🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/kVekfINNs7 — ℽogi (@Yogesh01_1) October 12, 2023

12. Got an Indian massage on the beats of ‘Tunak Tunak Tun’

Speed revealed in his stream that he’ll be visiting Delhi today. He called it another country in India.