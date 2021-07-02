Kangana Ranaut generally has a lot of complaints with the world, and she never misses a chance to let her disappointments be known. She also suggests some changes once in a while. Here are a few of those.

1. 'India' to 'Bharat', because the former is apparently a "slave name".

It is completely understandable if you're confused. Here's Kangana's explanation behind it; which may not help (in other words, might be counterproductive), but here you go.

2. The strategy for coping with the lack of oxygen in the human body. According to Kangana, planting trees should help, and so will recycling clothes, among other things.

Right. While there is no doubt that these things are good for the environment and our health, we can vouch that recycling clothes will not help if anyone's oxygen levels fall due to any medical reason.

3. The strategy for coping with the lack of oxygen in the environment. This is quite simple: Everyone using the oxygen (covid patients, some of whom were/are critical), should pledge to improve air quality.

You see? SPECIFICALLY, the ones who used the oxygen because it's not like it was a medical emergency that was beyond their control. They must give what they have taken.

4. Our collective perception of Covid.

It is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people (sic).

A statement like this, coming from a place of extreme privilege and delusion should not have been made, but sigh!

5. Our understanding of what is artificial and what is basic.

In a very easy-to-understand comment, she wrote:

You'd think that the fist things she would want to change is her absence from Twitter.