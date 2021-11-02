Shah Rukh Khan, the reigning king of our tinsel town, turned 56 today. From romancing with his unique style and charm to receiving a number of honours and awards, the actor’s name is synonymous with stardom. And this stardom doesn’t stop at entertainment, it has reached across the world and even to the moon! That’s right.

Here are the things that are named after King Khan!

1. Banarasi Shah Rukh Khan Paan

During the promotional tour of their movie, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma visited Varanasi. The owner of Tamboolam Paan Shop, Satish Kumar, had introduced a meetha paan as Banarasi Shah Rukh Khan Special Paan at ₹35. The actors visited the paan shop during promotions and were seen savouring the scrumptious paan!

Varanasi: Seller names paan 'Shah Rukh Khan special paan' on popular demand, after Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma had paan from his shop. pic.twitter.com/fKRYYOVnAy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2017

2. A Rare Kind Of Orchid

In Singapore, a unique kind of orchid is named after the actor. The Asoscenda Shah Rukh Khan, a bright orange-hued orchid, is a hybrid flower created by Singapore Botanical Gardens. On the occasion of the actor’s visit to the National Orchid Garden, he was gifted this orchid by the Singapore Government.

SRK was gifted a Rare species of orchid which was named after SRK by the Singapore Government in 2003. pic.twitter.com/TxfolBBclp — ❤️*MaYaa ❤️ DTPH*❤️ (@yehmehfil) January 30, 2015

A rare species of orchids named after the one and only KING KHAN

International SRK Appreciation Day pic.twitter.com/lwF3Dx4qpK — SRK Universe Malaysia (@SRKUniverseMsia) January 25, 2015

3. Shah Rukh Naan & Other Dishes

A Mumbai-based restaurant, Hitchki crafted a special menu with dishes themed around different well-known actors. From Shah Rukh Naan to Hum Bhi Hai Josh Mein drink, this eatery has brilliantly named all its dishes. If you are a SRK fan, then you should definitely visit this restaurant.

4. Star On Moon

The tinsel town has reached the moon, all thanks to this actor. The International Lunar Geographic Society, a New York-based organization declared that a lunar crater in the moon's sea of tranquillity was named after the prominent actor. After receiving a number of petitions from the actor’s admirers across the world, the crater was named after him on the occasion of his 44th birthday.

5. Goats

During Eid, a number of goat-sellers name their muscular and taller goats after the actors to make more sales. The prices of these expensive goats costs around ₹15,000 to ₹5 lakh.

Wishing you a very happy birthday, SRK!