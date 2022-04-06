We love watching Bollywood movies for a reason- they help us escape from the reality of life and show us what happy endings are. The fact that we still delve into watching those romantic movies is because somewhere in our hearts, we immerse ourselves in that story!

But we also know that it's imaginary and will last only for a few hours. Talking about it reminds us of the unrealistic things we see in movies, including romance, action, fantasy, and drama.

People on Reddit are discussing unrealistic things we see in Bollywood movies. And honestly, it gives us a reality check we didn't ask for.

1. "A very high-fi college filled with expensive cars, and rich students, etc, etc, you know basically Karan Johar's idea of a college, well that doesn't exist."



Lucifer1398

2. "That if you continually chase the girl and find creative and destructive ways to 'prove' yourself she will eventually reciprocate. Glad I got out of that in my teens."

antisocialelement

3. "Hero or Heroine straight up landing in foreign jobs without any visa hassles! Matlab the thousands who line up in front of foreign embassies with their janm-kundalis are mad or what?"

BaapOfDragons

4. "Love at first sight and winds blowing the lead's hair. Firstly there are hardly any such winds in today's weather. Secondly, no girl will keep her hair open daily as it's too hot."



Sensitive_Seaweed_32

5. "Men and women having perfect bodies with hardly working out. Women with a flat stomach and hourglass figure and men with 6-8 pack abs.



ensitive_Seaweed_32

6. "Staring contests between hero and heroine when she’s about to fall and he catches her. Bollywood sold me dreams, man."



siriusly_brown

7. "I believed that the actors had some sort of trick to change their dresses in a second in the middle of a song."

Kautilya0511



8. "That boys and girls can’t be just good friends. The whole Kuch Kuch Hota hai thing. Yea they can! It was such a foreign concept to me as a kid. I thought everyone falls in love all the time."

rekharai

9. "Not exactly believed but found very strange that all heroines who till that point of time had been shown to wear western clothes or had a tomboyish attire would suddenly start wearing sarees after marriage."

banazee

10. "I used to think it's common for couples to woo each other by singing/dancing just like in the movies. I asked my mom "What song did dad sing for you, mummy?" I was 6 years old. 'Twas the first time I learned about arranged marriages."

somanshu40

11. "You start dancing in the middle of a street and within seconds a bunch of guys join you."



DefiantBadger



12. "In action movies, people do not get tired at all or out of breath unless the plot demands it. I mean even elite athletes take breaks and you can see them visibly try to catch their breath in strenuous matches/games. Beat up a hundred mooks, I’m good, not tired at all or breathing heavily until I get to the final boss!"



OSUfirebird18

13. "Those action fight scenes from movies like Rohit Shetty's in which the heroes literally break everything in their vicinity on public property! Who's gonna pay for that damage? They straight up demolish entire restaurants and then walk away. Also those entry scenes in Rohit Shetty's movies where one guy has like 50 BMW sports cars."



paa_nyu



14. "Turning on the news and having the first story to come up be the one the protagonist is looking for, without any channel switching or commercials."

injury_minded

15. "People preparing giant breakfasts, eating one bite of eggs, taking a sip of juice and leaving. Hung up the phone without saying goodbye. Friends have breakfast together during the week. Women wearing make-up in bed or waking up with a full face of make-up and perfect hairdo."



allyouneedis4mangoes

16. "When someone texts their parent/friend/partner and the text we see is ALWAYS the first one ever written in that convo. It makes no sense."

allyouneedis4mangoes

17. "Dupatta getting stuck - as a regular dupatta wearing girl I can say, that never happens."



BaapOfDragons



18. "Shattering a car window with your elbow to break in. Good luck with that your elbow will break away sooner than the window, which will not shatter into a million pieces."



GSyncNew

19. "Brief to-the-point meetings and conversations. In movies, two people meet and often will express everything the audience needs to know quickly, and the meeting is over in less than two minutes. In real life, people waffle on and make small talk and repeat themselves. How often have you in real life met up with someone then left again within two minutes?"



ZanyDelaney

20. "Pulling the pin on a grenade with teeth. Grenade pins are made so it can't accidentally be pulled, if someone tried to pull a pin with their teeth then all of their teeth would fall out."



Sweaty_Purple8017

21. "In terms of dating, when a man approaches a woman, the woman never gets creeped out, and always agrees to date the man. Hell, I rarely know any women who even want to randomly be approached in public."



MTVChallengeFan

22. "Making it to the airport at the last possible second to stop your soulmate from leaving, have y’all dealt with modern-day airport security?"



Homeless_Alex

