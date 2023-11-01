We’ve counted days, we’ve counted miles, and it’s been a long time comin’, but she’s finally here. Taylor Swift is gonna grace India this weekend with the screening of Eras Tour Movie in PVR theatres across the country. Well, while we’d have loved her to actually tour here, Indian Swifties know it’s HUGE, given it’s the first time Swift is actually touching India with such an event.

Taylor Swift in her ‘Fearless’ Era in the Eras Tour

Now, attending Swift’s concert, or in this case, movie, is not like a usual affair. There’s a method to the madness. Of course, you can attend the musical film however you want, but the real experience comes when you immerse yourself in her universe.

But what really is Taylor Swift’s universe? Well, to begin with, it has glitters, colours, confetti, bracelets, costumes, chants, cats, thirteen, cryptic cues, lots and lots of emotions, and so much more.

Taylor Swift in her ‘Reputation’ Era in the Eras Tour | Grammy Awards

While Swifties know this already, for the uninitiated someone who’ll soon be experiencing the enchanting magic of Taylor Swift’s Eras in the Indian theatres, here are 7 things you ought to remember.

1. Swifties exchange braceletes

Exchanging bracelets is the most common and popular tradition among Swifties worldwide. It’s also very wholesome. What happens here is that people make a bunch of bracelets with words and lyrics often linked with Taylor Swift’s personality or discography and exchange them with one another. So, if you find a bracelet that says thirteen, don’t be surprised cos it has a lot of connotations, and it’s also Swift’s favourite number.

2. Taylor Swift has ten Eras, and they’re color coded

Yes, there’s a colour palette that comes with Taylor Swift’s albums. One thing you need to know is that each of her albums is a reflection of a time and stage in Swift’s life. Well, each one of them, except the sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ that got written during the pandemic and traverse into a fictional universe, blurring the line between fact and fiction. And now that we’re on it, it may be a good idea to paint your nails and dress according to the prominent color linked with each of her albums.

Taylor Swift (Self-titled) – Green

(Self-titled) – Green Fearless – Gold

– Gold Speak Now – Purple

– Purple Red – Red

– Red 1989 – Light Blue

– Light Blue Reputation – Black

– Black Lover – Pink

– Pink Folklore – Gray/Silver

– Gray/Silver Evermore – Tan

– Tan Midnights – Navy Blue

3. Swifties dress for the day and it’s not like any other day

You don’t show up at a Taylor Swift concert without dressing up. Swifties have actually shown up dressed like a cat or a twin flame with the number ’13’ painted on their hand, wearing a red scarf or a makeshift outfit inspired by one of her eras. There’s a lot of thought and foreplanning that goes into selecting or even making the outfit, and you may not wanna show up like it’s any other day.

4. There are some chants you need to remember

There are different chants Swifties scream during different moments in her songs at her concert. These, of course, in our case, should only be spoken according to the vibe of the theatre you’re experiencing the movie in. You must not hinder anybody else’s experience for the sake of your own. But, just in case, you do happen to land with a bunch of Swifties in theatre that’s all out celebrating her eras, here are chants you would need to remember:

A) “1, 2, 3, Let’s Go B*tch” during Reputation era in her song “Delicate” right after the intro.

B) “F*ck The Patriarchy” during Red era in her song “All Too Well”. It’s spoken along with Swift in the third verse. It goes like, “And you were tossing me the car keys, ‘F*ck the patriarchy’.”

C) “Take Us To Church” during Reputation era in her song “Don’t Blame Me” right before the breakdown when you’re about to enter somewhat a trance-like state.

D) “You forgive, you forget, but you never let it go” during 1989 era in her song “Bad Blood” right in the middle of the bridge during the short pause.

5. The screening may be for weekends only and you need to look out for that

According to reports, the screening for the stadium movie in the US is for the weekends only from Thursday to Sunday for 13 weeks. However, this may or may not be the case in India. On BookMyShow, tickets for the coming weekend from 3rd to 5th November are already out. But it remains unconfirmed for how many weeks (or weekends) the movie will run in India. So, it’s best you see as and when you get the chance. However, we hope there are many more shows throughout India.

6. Watch out for the Popcorn Bucket Tubs & Cups

Again, this is happening for other countries, and it may or may not happen for us. But hey, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to at least look out for them.

7. Go all glittery

Among many things, we Swifties really like glitters. And if not anything else, you may see a lot of glitters both in the movie and outside the movie. You’d wanna glitter up yourself.

You better hurry and book the tickets, if you haven’t already. It will be a day to remember! And I’m so excited Indian Swifties are getting the chance to experience the magic.