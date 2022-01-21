Malaika Arora has been trending on Twitter. But not for the reason you'd expect. A recent headline by a news agency focussed on how the actor 'looked' while taking her dog for a walk, and it was tasteless to say the least.

And while Twitter is obviously as upset as us about this headline, we wanted to give 'news' actual issues that they should be focussing on instead.

1. Let's talk global warming, because according to WMO, 2021 was the sixth or seventh warmest year on record globally. So things aren't actually getting better.

2. According to UN's report in 2020, India accounts for 45.8 million of world’s missing females over last 50 years.

3. Marital rape is still not criminalised in India. And men have taken to Twitter to talk about how they want to 'ban marriage' in fear that it may be.

4. Due to the pandemic, 10 million additional girls at risk of child marriage, stated UNICEF. Before the COVID outbreak, the number stood at 100 million girls.

5. NCRB's report from 2021 stated that suicides rates have increased 10% due to the pandemic and are at the highest since 1967 in India.

6. In the 2021 report by National Commission for Women, we saw crime against women increased by 46%.

7. Domestic violence complaints were at a 10-year high during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. And with the country going into lockdown time and again with the pandemic, we know that these numbers haven't changed much.

Is that enough for a reality check?