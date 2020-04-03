A lockdown has been imposed across the world due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. But has that stopped any of us from keeping ourselves entertained? Nope.

This singer and his group of friends decided that they'd had enough of getting bored and watching Netflix. So they made a F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song cover, quarantine style.

The lyrics are so catchy you'll find yourself humming it through the day. Are you stuck for a day, a month, or even a year?

Watch the full video here:

The quarantine cover of our favourite theme song, we didn't know we needed.