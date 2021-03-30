While western television series showcase how a meek high school teacher transforms into a ruthless player in the methamphetamine drug trade, our beloved Indian television serials showcase ‘accidental marriages’ and ‘laptop washing’ which makes us wonder if the people who come up with such scripts are high on drugs because it’s nearly impossible for someone sober to come up with such 'geniusly' absurd ideas.

There are a gazillion ways to win people over. Breaking a piece of the moon, umm not so much. In today’s edit of ‘it happens only in Indian soap operas’, a clip is making the rounds on the internet that has left the audience in fits of laughter. In the viral clip, two men aim to break a part of the moon because their lady love demands them to do so.

Yes, you heard it right. In the show, a bride to-be declares that the person who manages to get her a piece of the moon will be eligible to marry her.

Yep, a literal chaand ka tukda.

Both men: say no more.

While the first candidate uses some sort of beaming laser, the other literally drive up to the moon in his car!

*Science and Harry Potter banging their heads on the wall*

By the end of the video (thankfully), people cheer that one of the guys finally managed to bag a chunk of the moon for the bride who is clearly impressed. *Phew*

Watch the entire clip here:

The people in the comments section are having a hard time processing this clip. Here is what they think:

Meanwhile, Science 'AND’ Common Sense: