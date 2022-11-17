I guess, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania drew inspiration from real life, because a bride-to-be from Haldwani, Uttarakhand called her wedding off as she felt that the lehenga she was given by the groom’s family was kinda ‘cheap.’ Oof!

Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Apparently, the bride found out that the lehenga cost ₹10K and refused to get married for this very reason. Though, the groom’s family has claimed that they bought it specially from Lucknow and it was an exclusive choice.

The couple was supposed to get married on the 5th of November this year, and the invitation cards for the wedding had been sent out in June. And, the Rajpura, Haldwani bride-to-be was even offered the option of buying a new lehenga for herself, by the groom’s father. But she refused and the situation escalated to the extent of both the families ending up at the police station!

Credit: Just Dial

Finally, and unfortunately, the wedding got called off because the matter did not reach a conclusion.

Credit: Giphy