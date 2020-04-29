Actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning, leaving behind a void that will never be filled.

Condolences for the actor are pouring in from across the world, and one of them is a cartoon by artist Satish Acharya.

It shows Irrfan in heaven, in front of the God, saying that 'better show me a great script'.

It's a fitting tribute to Irrfan who was known for making brilliant movie choices and performed every role with unbelievable conviction.

It doesn’t matter, Irrfan would make ordinary script look good with his acting — Karan Patel (@patelkaran952) April 29, 2020

"He" doesn't have any good script. Come back "Irrfan". — Ankita Sakhare (@sakhare_ankita) April 29, 2020

He is gonna make the script great. — Rahul Sharma (@Rahul_yo90) April 29, 2020

Beautiful illustration, ☮️ for him up there in heaven,Wish God to be kind to his family now🥺 — ChaturNikitaa (@NikitajiNetaji) April 29, 2020

He’s such an actor where he makes any script do wonders by his shear acting skills. Born actor, one of my favourites. Will surely be missed #RIPIrrfanKhan — Mohit S. Kalra (@MohitSKalra) April 29, 2020

This cartoon just broke my heart — DPriyanka প্ৰিয়ংকা (@PDLaw1989) April 29, 2020

Wherever he is now, I hope they make movies there.