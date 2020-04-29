Actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning, leaving behind a void that will never be filled. 

Condolences for the actor are pouring in from across the world, and one of them is a cartoon by artist Satish Acharya.

It shows Irrfan in heaven, in front of the God, saying that 'better show me a great script'.

It's a fitting tribute to Irrfan who was known for making brilliant movie choices and performed every role with unbelievable conviction.

Wherever he is now, I hope they make movies there.