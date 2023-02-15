When it comes to the job market, there is a lot of information out there about how to bag a role, in the best way possible. For instance this Chinese company by the name of Chengdu Ant Logistics’ strategy for hiring. Apparently, the organization has asked job applicants to appear for interviews with full, face masks on.

Credit: Giphy

ADVERTISEMENT “Why,” you ask? Well, because they don’t want the employers to be influenced by the appearance of the job applicants and for the decision to be based solely on their skills and capabilities. According to a report by South China Morning Post (SCMP), a viral video of a company’s semiannual recruiting fair captured job applicants wearing full face masks interviewing for roles such as new media operator, live-stream broadcaster, and data analyst.

At first it may seem bizarre, yes. But in the long run, it could be helpful for people who have social anxiety! Plus, it seems like a fair way to choose candidates.

Credit: Giphy

Very interesting, what a way to hire!